Officers attended at High Street, Leslie at around 10.50am on Wednesday, 16 February, 2022 after a 28-year-old man was found seriously injured.

Emergency services attended and the injured man was taken to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy for treatment.Police have confirmed that a man was arrested is now due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 22 February, 2022.