Leslie incident: Man, 28, charged with attempted murder
A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the attempted murder of a man in a Fife village.
Monday, 21st February 2022, 8:08 pm
Updated
Monday, 21st February 2022, 8:09 pm
Officers attended at High Street, Leslie at around 10.50am on Wednesday, 16 February, 2022 after a 28-year-old man was found seriously injured.
Emergency services attended and the injured man was taken to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy for treatment.Police have confirmed that a man was arrested is now due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 22 February, 2022.