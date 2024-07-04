Leven cafe’s indefinite closure to protect staff after second break-in

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular cafe in Leven has said it is closing indefinitely after a second break-in raised concerns for the safety of its staff.

Delizioso was the target of a break-in on Wednesday evening - the second in seven weeks at its Sandwell Street premises. A man has been arrested and is due to appear in court. The owners stressed they were not closing permanently, but needed to protect their workers.

In a post on Facebook, the business’ owners said: “Due to this unfortunate event, we have made the difficult decision to close the shop indefinitely until we can ensure a safer environment. We are not planning to wait for this to happen again and are taking necessary steps to prevent future incidents. Your support has always meant the world to us, and we are deeply saddened to take this step.”

It said the incident left them “deeply upset and in shock” and added: “Our main concern remains the safety of our nightshift staff, who work tirelessly to bake and prepare all our stock.”The business owners said they had reached out to local councillors, and said the lack of response was “disappointing and concerning.” They have looked at installing security shutters, but the cost would be over £4000.

Delizioso was the target of a break-in on Wednesday evening (Pic: Delizioso)