A 16-year old girl and 15-year old boy have been charged in connection with the blaze last weekend which sparked a major response from the emergency services.

Reports will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.

A 17-year boy has already been charged in connection with the fire.

The fire at the former WHSmith store

The blaze broke out in the empty upper floor above a former jeweller’s shop late on Friday evening (November 25), and a part of the High Street was cordoned off as investigations continued. A number of adjacent businesses, including shops and coffee shops, were unable to open.

It was the second fire within three weeks to hit the High Street, resulting in significant upheaval for traders.

