News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Leven High Street fire: teenager charged as investigations continue

A teenager has been charged in connection with a fire in a building in Leven High Street.

By Allan Crow
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Nov 2022, 9:03am

Police investigating the blaze in the empty upper floor above a former jeweller’s shop confirmed a 17-year old has been charged.

A report has gone to the Procurator Fiscal.

Hide Ad

The fire late on Friday, November 25, saw several fire crews sent to the scene, and a part of the High Street remained cordoned off over the weekend as investigations continued.

Fire crews at the scene on Saturday

Most Popular

A number of adjacent businesses, including shops and coffee shops, were unable to open.

It was the second fire within three weeks to hit the High Street, resulting in significant upheaval for traders.

Hide Ad

On November 8, over 60 firefighters tackled a devastating blaze which gutted Poundstretcher’s shop, causing such extensive damage that the building will have to be torn down.

With the two fires just yards apart, restrictions remain on the High Street.

Hide Ad

Yesterday afternoon, traders met with council officials and police to hear the latest updates