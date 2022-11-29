Police investigating the blaze in the empty upper floor above a former jeweller’s shop confirmed a 17-year old has been charged.

A report has gone to the Procurator Fiscal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fire late on Friday, November 25, saw several fire crews sent to the scene, and a part of the High Street remained cordoned off over the weekend as investigations continued.

Fire crews at the scene on Saturday

A number of adjacent businesses, including shops and coffee shops, were unable to open.

It was the second fire within three weeks to hit the High Street, resulting in significant upheaval for traders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On November 8, over 60 firefighters tackled a devastating blaze which gutted Poundstretcher’s shop, causing such extensive damage that the building will have to be torn down.

With the two fires just yards apart, restrictions remain on the High Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad