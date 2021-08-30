Leven woman fined for breaching non-harassment order
A Leven woman has been fined £200 for breaching a non-harassment order in place to prevent her from contacting or approaching her former partner.
Monday, 30th August 2021, 12:47 pm
Morgan Cunningham, of Shepherd Avenue, was not in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when the case called.
Cunningham admitted breaching a non-harassment order made on November 29, 2019 which required her not to approach or contact her former partner when, on July 2, 2020 at Robin Crescent, Buckhaven when she contacted her former partner by electronic messages and in person.
Sheriff O’Mahony fined Cunningham £200.
Read More
Read MoreDean Banks is bringing Haar back home to St Andrews – and he needs your help to ...