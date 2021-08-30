Morgan Cunningham, of Shepherd Avenue, was not in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when the case called.

Cunningham admitted breaching a non-harassment order made on November 29, 2019 which required her not to approach or contact her former partner when, on July 2, 2020 at Robin Crescent, Buckhaven when she contacted her former partner by electronic messages and in person.

Sheriff O’Mahony fined Cunningham £200.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.