Levenmouth Academy fire: Emergency services called to 'incident'

Two fire engines tackled the blaze.

The alarm was raised at Levenmouth Academy, with firefighters called from Kirkcaldy and Methil to tackle the blaze.

Following the fire, the school released a statement via socialmedia from headteacher Ronnie Ross which mentioned an “incident”.

It read: “Dear colleagues, please be aware that there has been a minor incident at the Levenmouth Academy Annex this evening.”

It added: “The incident is fully in hand and being fully dealt with.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5.25 pm on Wednesday, 24 November, 2021 police were made aware of a fire within the toilet area in Levenmouth Academy.

“SFRS attended and extinguished the fire.

“There were no reports of anyone injured and enquiries into the incident continue.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 16,14. Two pumps, one from Methil and one from Kirkcaldy attended and found a fire within a toilet.

“They extinguished it with a hosereel and a co2 extinguisher.

“We left the scene at 18.40.”