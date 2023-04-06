Councillors reported that motorcycle and quad bike complaints on social media are on the rise again this year as warmer weather and longer days impact.

John O’Brien (SNP) said Levenmouth residents near Methil Brae reported anti-social behaviour as recently as Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an effort to continue tackling the problem, the committee agreed £26,000 in funding for a dedicated police presence.

Picture Michael Gillen

The money will be matched by Police Scotland, and it will put two full time officers in Levenmouth to “support collaborative prevention, intervention and enforcement activities.”

The duo will take up their new roles this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are ready to hit the ground running and tackle anti-social behaviour most robustly,” a police spokesman told councillors.

The issue of anti-social behaviour, most notably the illegal use of motorcycles and quad bikes, has been considered a priority concern for both elected members and local communities since as far back as 2012.

“While there have been significant improvements in terms of the perception of crime within the Levenmouth community, there are still measurable concerns in relation to anti-social behaviour,” the report noted.

Police Scotland has undertaken anti-social behaviour initiatives each year since 2019. The programme has since been “heralded all over Scotland,” according to area councillors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2022, Police Scotland seized 28 vehicles, including motorbikes and quads; recovered three stolen vehicles; and reported an 81% decrease in motorbike related calls since 2018/19.

“The 2023 incarnation of this proposal will include a continued focus on diversion, intervention and prevention,” a committee report said.

“A dedicated police resource has shown itself to be a significant contributory factor towards getting traction on ASB issues