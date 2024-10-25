Life for ‘depraved, predatory’ duo who drugged, raped and killed a young dad

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two men who drugged, raped and murdered young dad in Fife just hours after meeting him have been jailed for life. Their actions were branded “ depraved and predatory.”

Dylan Brister, 27, and Cameron Allan, 21, spiked Calum Simpson’s drink, leaving him unconscious at the Methil property in November 2021. They then subjected their 24-year-old victim to a serious sexual assault which they recorded on a mobile telephone.

Mr Simpson died from intoxication caused by the Class C drug Etizolam – commonly found in ‘street Valium’ - and alcohol.

Brister and Allan were found guilty in July after standing trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

At the High Court in Dundee, Brister was ordered to serve a minimum of 23 years in custody, while Alllan was sentenced to a minimum of 19 years imprisonment. Both their names have been added to sex offenders register for an indefinite period.

Moira Orr, who leads on homicide and major crime for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS), said: “The depraved and predatory actions of Dylan Brister and Cameron Allan have robbed a family of their loving son, father, partner, nephew and grandson.“They showed a blatant disregard for their victim’s safety and life by spiking his drink with drugs before subjecting him to the most harrowing sexual abuse.

“We have worked hard to deliver justice for Calum Simpson and his family, who continue to deal with the devastation and trauma of losing their loved one. The COPFS team used every tool at our disposal to ensure these two men faced the consequences of their despicable actions.”

Father-of-three Mr Simpson was just 24 when he was murdered - his youngest child was born just 11 days earlier.

The trial judge, Lord Harrower had adjourned sentencing for further supplementary or fresh criminal justice social work reports on Allan and Brister and for reports from forensic psychologists.

During the trial, graphic footage of the assault on Mr Simpson was recovered from Allan's phone and shown to juror where Allan and his former fiance denied murdering the victim. The jury was also shown photographs of appalling injuries sustained by the dead man in the sex attack.

Brister (27) formerly of Herriot Crescent, Methil, and Allan (21) of Berrylaw Place, Dunfermline, in Fife, were unanimously found guilty of sexual assault, rape and murder.

The court heard that Brister and Allan were seeking a man to make up a threesome with them, but efforts to find a participant failed.

Allan was searching on a gay dating app, but Brister was aware of the plan which involved seeking a "submissive". One was told they would be "up for" choking him and wanted to tie him up and abuse him, but he chose not to become involved.

Ms Gray said: "And then Calum Simpson, a complete stranger, arrived by chance."

Mr Simpson went to Brister's home in Herriot Crescent with a friend who knew the pair and later left, leaving him alone with them.

The advocate depute said: "There is no evidence that Calum Simpson had any homosexual tendencies."

During the trial the pair tried to blame each other for spiking drinks with the controlled drug Etizolam, which is up to 10 times more potent than diazepam.

Brister claimed that Allan revealed to him he put tablets into drink for Mr Simpson, but Allan maintained that he saw his then fiance spike the drinks destined for the victim.

Brister had won more than £20,000 gambling and bought 1000 tablets for £200. He claimed he believed they were genuine diazepam. Allan said he was at the drugs handover and the woman supplying them told Brister they were strong and added: "Someone had already died from taking them."

The court heard that after Mr Simpson was found dead Allan told police that he said a prayer for him. He claimed that he had "bad sexual thoughts because of what happened to me".

During an interview with police Brister said: "We are not rapists. We are young boys that like a bit of fun."

Brister told the court that he suffered from a personality disorder and complex post traumatic stress disorder and received antipsychotic medication. He said on the night of the fatal attack he was "very, very out my face".

Allan said he was diagnosed with an attachment disorder after watching his mother die in a car accident when he was three. He claimed that he was now disgusted that he took videos of the attack.

He said he had "bad sex thoughts" because of what happened to him when he was younger and added: "This is the first time I have acted on those thoughts."

Allan said he was in love with Brister but claimed the older man ill-treated him. He said: "I was treated more like a dog than a servant. He was just a violent, angry man."