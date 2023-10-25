News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire

Lochgelly fire: two face charges of attempted murder and wilful fire raising

Two people are facing charges of attempted murder and wilful fire raising following a major fire at a block of flats in Lochgelly.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 25th Oct 2023, 18:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Oct 2023, 18:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The man and woman appeared in private on petition at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Wednesday in connection with Monday’s blaze at a four-storey block of flats in the town’s Francis Street. It prompted a major response from the emergency services. All bar one of the flats is owned by Fife Council which had officers at the scene.

Chloe Arnott (30) and Jamie Morrison (33), both from Glenrothes, appeared in private, and both faced the same charges which allege threatening or abusive behaviour, theft, wilful fire raising to the danger of life, and attempted murder. They made no plea, were committed for further examination.

Arnott and Morrison were remanded in custody until their next appearance within the next eight days.

Related topics:Fife CouncilGlenrothes