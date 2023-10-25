Lochgelly fire: two face charges of attempted murder and wilful fire raising

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The man and woman appeared in private on petition at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Wednesday in connection with Monday’s blaze at a four-storey block of flats in the town’s Francis Street. It prompted a major response from the emergency services. All bar one of the flats is owned by Fife Council which had officers at the scene.

Chloe Arnott (30) and Jamie Morrison (33), both from Glenrothes, appeared in private, and both faced the same charges which allege threatening or abusive behaviour, theft, wilful fire raising to the danger of life, and attempted murder. They made no plea, were committed for further examination.