Lochgelly wilful fire-raising: police arrest third man
Three men have been arrested in connection with a wilful fire-raising incident in a Fife town
The incident occurred at Station Road on February 8, 2023.
Two men, aged, 28 and 42 were arrested 24 hours later and subsequently appeared in court.
Police Scotland confirmed this week that a third man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
He is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday.
Detective Inspector Kieran Marsh said: “We’re aware this incident caused concern in the local community, however, I would like to take this opportunity to thank the public for their assistance and cooperation in this investigation.”