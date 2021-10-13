Fife Road Policing officers attended the crash between a lorry and a red BMW car on the M90 on Tuesday afternoon.

Police Scotland commented that ‘miraculously’ there were no serious injuries after the collision which left the car significantly damaged.

Police also noted that the BMW ‘smelt strongly of cannabis’ and its driver ‘appeared impaired.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crash between a lorry and a red BMW car happened on the M90 in Fife on Tuesday afternoon and one man was arrested (Photo: Police Scotland).

A man was arrested following the crash and charged over allegations of being unfit to drive through drink or drugs and refusal to provide a blood sample.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The BMW smelt strongly of cannabis and the driver appeared impaired; he was arrested but refused to provide a blood sample.” A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal following the incident.

Police have advised that if people suspect someone of drug-driving then they should phone the police but make sure they have noted the car registration number, a description of the person and vehicle as well as the location.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.