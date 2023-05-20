Police in the Fife town made the find at th former DM Design store in Whytescauseway on Friday as part of a wider operation which also involved action in Glasgow. While the value of the haul has not been made public, it is understood to be a “significant” find.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “In the morning of Friday, May 19, as part of a pre-planned policing operation, police attended an address in Whytescauseway, Kirkcaldy and recovered a substantial quantity of cannabis plants. Four men, aged 20, 21, 27 and 39 years, have been arrested and charged following the seizure. They are due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

It is not the first empty town centre shop or business to be at the centre of a major drugs raid.

Police raided the former DM Design store in Whytescausway