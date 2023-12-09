News you can trust since 1871
Man, 19, in court charged with a ‘significant number of incidents’

A man has been charged in connection with a “significant number of incidents” including thefts of vehicles in Fife and surrounding areas.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 9th Dec 2023, 11:16 GMT
The 19-year-old was due to appear Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Friday.

Police said he was charged in connection with a significant number of incidents including the theft of vehicles with keyless entry systems, theft by housebreaking and theft of VRM plates between May13 and November 16. The incidents took place in Fife and Tayside areas.

Detective Constable Christopher Stecka, of Fife Division CID, said: “We would like to thank everyone that has helped us to date with this investigation. We are dedicated to identifying those responsible and will continue to carry out robust enforcement activity.”He added: "I want to reassure communities that we will thoroughly investigate all reports of vehicle theft in Fife and I would ask residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police”.