Man, 21, dead after car hits bus stop in Glenrothes
A yellow Skoda Fabia was driving along the town’s Foxton Drive at around 7.40pm on Tuesday, January 16 when it appeared to lose control, coming off the road and colliding with an empty bus stop.
Emergency services attended and the man driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene. A 19-year-old male passenger was taken to Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital and later discharged after treatment.
The road was closed for a number of hours while police carried out enquiries. Now, officers are appealing to the public for any information.
Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick from Road Policing said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of the man who died and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision.
“We are looking to speak to any motorists who were on the road around the time of the incident on Tuesday evening, who may have seen a yellow Skoda Fabia, or anything else which could be of significance. We would also urge anyone with dash-cam footage to please get in touch.”
Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland by calling 101 and quoting incident number 3094 of Tuesday, January 16, 2024.