A man has been arrested in Glenrothes in connection with the possession of an offensive weapon.

News of the arrest came after armed police attended an incident in the town’s Glendevon Road on Wednesday morning.

Officers were in attendance and said the incident “will have been concerning for members of the public”, but advised there was no threat to the wider community.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are aware an incident in Glendevon Road in Glenrothes this morning will have been concerning for members of the public.

Officers were called to an incident in Glendevon Road in Glenrothes on Wednesday morning. (Picture: Police Scotland)

“A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the possession of an offensive weapon.