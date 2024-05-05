Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services were called to the single vehicle crash involving a blue Seat Leon on the town’s Woodside Road at around 7.50pm on Saturday, May 4.

The driver of the vehicle, a 41-year-old man, was pronounce dead at the scene.

The road was closed for around six hours following the incident as police officers carried out investigations at the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision on Saturday. (Picture: Police Scotland)

Now, officers are appealing for information.

Sergeant Tom Aitken, road policing, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died in this crash and our enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.

"We are asking for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who was in the area prior to the incident and who may be able to help to contact us.

"Likewise, I would ask any drivers with dashcam or private CCTV which may help us to please get in touch.”