Man, 41, seriously injured in Glenrothes disturbance

Police were called to the scene in the South Street area of the town shortly before 7:00pm on Thursday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a disturbance in the South Street area of Glenrothes around 6.50pm on Thursday. A 41-year-old man was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment to serious but non-life threatening injuries. Inquiries are ongoing.”