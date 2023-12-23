Man, 41, seriously injured in Glenrothes disturbance
A man is in hospital with serious injuries after a disturbance in Glenrothes. The 41-year old is being treated at the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.
Police were called to the scene in the South Street area of the town shortly before 7:00pm on Thursday.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a disturbance in the South Street area of Glenrothes around 6.50pm on Thursday. A 41-year-old man was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment to serious but non-life threatening injuries. Inquiries are ongoing.”
Officers