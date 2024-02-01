Man, 46, charged following assault in Kirkcaldy pub
Police have confirmed a 46-year-old has been arrested and charged in relation to the incident at a licensed premises on the town’s High Street on the night of December 9.
The arrest followed an appeal this week by officers.
A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed a man would appear in court in connection with the incident in due course.
They said: “A 46-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with assault.
“The incident happened in licensed premises on Kirkcaldy High Street around 10.15pm on Saturday, 9 December, 2023.
“The man was released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.”