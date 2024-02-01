A man has been arrested and charged following a police appeal (Picture: Submitted)

Police have confirmed a 46-year-old has been arrested and charged in relation to the incident at a licensed premises on the town’s High Street on the night of December 9.

The arrest followed an appeal this week by officers.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed a man would appear in court in connection with the incident in due course.

They said: “A 46-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with assault.

“The incident happened in licensed premises on Kirkcaldy High Street around 10.15pm on Saturday, 9 December, 2023.