News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING

Man, 46, charged following assault in Kirkcaldy pub

A man has been charged following an assault in a Kirkcaldy pub.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 1st Feb 2024, 09:15 GMT
A man has been arrested and charged following a police appeal (Picture: Submitted)A man has been arrested and charged following a police appeal (Picture: Submitted)
A man has been arrested and charged following a police appeal (Picture: Submitted)

Police have confirmed a 46-year-old has been arrested and charged in relation to the incident at a licensed premises on the town’s High Street on the night of December 9.

The arrest followed an appeal this week by officers.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed a man would appear in court in connection with the incident in due course.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

They said: “A 46-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with assault.

“The incident happened in licensed premises on Kirkcaldy High Street around 10.15pm on Saturday, 9 December, 2023.

“The man was released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.”