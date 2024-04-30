Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Charles Donnelly was sentenced for a series of sexual crimes, including rape and assault, committed against two children and a woman in Dunfermline between 1977 and 1992. He had previously pleaded guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh. He was jailed for nine years with an extended sentence of five years.

The sentence was welcomed by detectives who investigated the case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Constable Karen Nairn, of the Non Recent Child Abuse Investigations Team, said: “This was a complex and disturbing case and it is right that Donnelly now has to face the consequences of his disgraceful actions.

Charles Donnelly was sentenced for a series of sexual crimes, including rape and assault (P,ic: Submitted)