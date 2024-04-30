Man, 70, jailed for serious sexual offences in ‘complex and disturbing' Fife case
Charles Donnelly was sentenced for a series of sexual crimes, including rape and assault, committed against two children and a woman in Dunfermline between 1977 and 1992. He had previously pleaded guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh. He was jailed for nine years with an extended sentence of five years.
The sentence was welcomed by detectives who investigated the case.
Detective Constable Karen Nairn, of the Non Recent Child Abuse Investigations Team, said: “This was a complex and disturbing case and it is right that Donnelly now has to face the consequences of his disgraceful actions.
"My thoughts remain with the victims and their families. This conviction is a direct result of them coming forward. They have shown immense courage in reporting these crimes so that Donnelly has now been held accountable for his actions. I hope that his conviction gives them some comfort and they can try and move forward with their lives.”