Man accused of rapes, sex attacks, and violence over 25 years

A 50-year-old Kirkcaldy man has gone on trial accused of rape, sexual assaults and violence against several women over a period of more than 25 years.

Graham Young (50) of Church Street faces 11 charges at the High Court in Dunfermline, including the rape of two women, at various locations in Fife.

It is alleged that on various occasions between October 1, 1991 and July 31, 2002, he assaulted a woman and caused her to lose consciousness, punched her when she was pregnant and smashed her mobile phone to prevent her seeking medical attention.

It is further alleged that on various occasions between June 1, 1994 and January 31, 2000, he raped her.

It is also claimed that between May and June, 1994, he assaulted a man by throwing an axe at him.

He is further accused of raping a woman on March 5, 2005.

It is claimed that on various occasions between January 1, and September 3, 2008, he assaulted another woman and held a knife against her neck, all to her injury.

Another allegation is that he assaulted another woman whilst he believed her to be pregnant.

On various occasions between June 2016 and January 2017,he made indecent remarks to another woman and on one occasion sexually assaulted her.

Young denies the offences, and the trial is expected to last around eight days.