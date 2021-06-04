James Herd, of Park Terrace, Aberuthven, appeared in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Herd, 48, admitted on October 28, 2020 at an address in Elmwood Road, Methil he sent a voicemail to a woman that was grossly offensive or menacing in character in that he shouted, swore and called her derogatory names.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case called recently at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

A 12-month non-harassment order was also imposed.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.