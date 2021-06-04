Man admits sending woman offensive and menacing voicemail

A man who admitted sending a woman an offensive and menacing voicemail, shouted, swore and called her derogatory names has been sentenced to a 12-month Community Payback Order.

By A Court Reporter
Friday, 4th June 2021, 3:08 pm

James Herd, of Park Terrace, Aberuthven, appeared in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Herd, 48, admitted on October 28, 2020 at an address in Elmwood Road, Methil he sent a voicemail to a woman that was grossly offensive or menacing in character in that he shouted, swore and called her derogatory names.

The case called recently at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

A 12-month non-harassment order was also imposed.

