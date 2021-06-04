Man admitted attempting to steal from vehicle in Fife town

A man who admitted attempting to steal from a motor vehicle in a Fife town has had his sentence deferred for three months.

By A Court Reporter
Friday, 4th June 2021, 12:16 pm
Updated Friday, 4th June 2021, 1:54 pm

Ian Porterfield, of James Street, Dunfermline was not in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when the case called before Sheriff James Williamson.

Porterfield, 41, admitted on April 14, 2021 he was found in a motor vehicle at Park Place, Dunfermline without lawful authority to be there so in all the circumstances it may be reasonably inferred that he intended to commit theft.

The case called recently at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Sentence deferred until September 2.

