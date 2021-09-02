Man admitted attempting to steal from vehicle in Fife town
A man who admitted attempting to steal from a motor vehicle in a Fife town has had his sentence deferred until September 16.
Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 3:42 pm
Ian Porterfield, of James Street, Dunfermline was not in Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when the case called before Sheriff Alison McKay.
Porterfield, 41, admitted on April 14, 2021 he was found in a motor vehicle at Park Place, Dunfermline without lawful authority to be there so in all the circumstances it may be reasonably inferred that he intended to commit theft.