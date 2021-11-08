William McAleese, 47, of Southfield Avenue, Ballingry, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

McAleese admitted on October 9, 2021 he was found in the curtilage of Westfield power plant in Cardenden without lawful authority to be there so that it might be reasonably inferred he intended to commit theft there.

Sentence was deferred for reports and a restriction of liberty order assessment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.