Man admitted planning theft from Fife power plant
A man who admitted being found near a Fife power plant without lawful authority and intending to commit theft has had his sentence deferred until December 2.
Monday, 8th November 2021, 2:59 pm
William McAleese, 47, of Southfield Avenue, Ballingry, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
McAleese admitted on October 9, 2021 he was found in the curtilage of Westfield power plant in Cardenden without lawful authority to be there so that it might be reasonably inferred he intended to commit theft there.
Sentence was deferred for reports and a restriction of liberty order assessment.