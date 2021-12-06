Man admitted planning theft from Fife power plant
A man who admitted being found near a Fife power plant without lawful authority and intending to commit theft has been placed on a restriction of liberty order for three months.
William McAleese, 47, of Southfield Avenue, Ballingry, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
McAleese admitted on October 9, 2021 he was found in the curtilage of Westfield power plant in Cardenden without lawful authority to be there so that it might be reasonably inferred he intended to commit theft there.
The Procurator Fiscal Depute told the court: “It occurred at 4.20pm when police were carrying out a foot patrol in the area. They saw the accused sitting next to a trench, next to bolt cutters.
"As they made their way towards the accused he saw them and started to run off. But he was apprehended. A search of the area found bolt cutters and wires sitting exposed. A backpack which the accused stated was his contained gloves, blades for a hacksaw and stanley blades.”
McAleese’s defence lawyer said the power plant ceased operation in 2011 and that most of it had been demolished. He said: “This is not a situation where someone has gone into working commercial premises and taken items from a commercial premises. He knows this is a serious offence and understands the serious position he is in.”
Sheriff McFarlane told McAleese that in order to avoid custody he needs to stop offending. She opted to impose a restriction of liberty order on McAleese for three months from 6.00pm to 6.00am.