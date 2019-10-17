Man admitted shoplifting from stores in Kirkcaldy to fund his drug addiction

A Kirkcaldy man who admitted stealing quantities of fragrances, alcohol and razors from stores in the town has had his liberty restricted for a total of 28 weeks.

Mark Robb, of Alison Street, appeared before Sheriff Alistair Thornton at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court today (Thursday).

Robb (43) admitted that on March 12 this year at Debenhams, 165 High Street, Kirkcaldy he stole a quantity of fragrances worth £183 while on bail and while he was subject to an undertaking to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on April 1.

He further admitted a further three charges of shoplifting.

The first on June 20 this year at Debenhams in Kirkcaldy High Street when he stole a quantity of fragrances worth £191.

The second on August 19 at Debenhams in Kirkcaldy High Street when he stole fragrances worth £147 and the third on August 25 this year at Morrisons, 439 Esplanade, Kirkcaldy when he stole a quantity of alcohol and razors worth over £196.

Robb’s defence solicitor told the court his client had complicated mental health problems, took heroin and had been stealing to fund his addiction.

But he said Robb hadn’t been using drugs for the past two weeks.

Sheriff Thornton told Robb: “I am imposing two consecutive Restriction of Liberty orders as this is the only alternative to a custodial sentence.”

For the offence carried out in March he sentenced Robb to an eight week order and for the three charges in June and August, Sheriff Thornton sentenced him to serve a 20-week order. Both orders to run consecutively.