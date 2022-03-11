Robert Ednie, of Simon Crescent, Methilhill, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Ednie, 39, admitted on October 26, 2021 at B&M Retail, Riverside Road, Leven he stole a quantity of air fresheners. He admitted on December 14, 2021 at Superdrug, High Street, Leven he stole a quantity of razors.

The case called at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

He further admitted on December 18, 2021 and January 18,2022 at Co-operative, Methilhill Road, Methil, he stole detergent.

