Man and woman arrested after drugs bust in Fife town
A man and woman have been arrested and charged after heroin was discovered during a drugs bust in a Fife town.
A drug search warrant was executed in Methil last week, leading to the heroin find.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers from Levenmouth Community Policing Team executed a drug search warrant at a property in the Taylor Street area of Methil on Thursday, 17 June. A quantity of heroin was recovered, with an estimated street value of over £1400.
“As a result, a 59-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman, have been arrested and charged in connection with the recovery. They are expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at a later date.”
Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.
https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FFP/V