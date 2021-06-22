Man and woman arrested after drugs bust in Fife town

Two people have been arrested and charged.

A drug search warrant was executed in Methil last week, leading to the heroin find.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers from Levenmouth Community Policing Team executed a drug search warrant at a property in the Taylor Street area of Methil on Thursday, 17 June. A quantity of heroin was recovered, with an estimated street value of over £1400.

“As a result, a 59-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman, have been arrested and charged in connection with the recovery. They are expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at a later date.”

