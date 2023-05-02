News you can trust since 1871
Man and woman hunted after teenager attacked and robbed in Fife town centre

Police have issued descriptions of a man and woman after a teenager was assaulted and robbed in an early morning attack in a Fife town.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 2nd May 2023, 20:24 BST- 1 min read

The incident happened on Cowdenbeath’s High Street on Tuesday when a 19-year old had his wallet stolen. He was left shocked, but did not require medical treatment. Police investigating the robbery said the youth was at a bus stop in the town centre just after 7:00am. They are looking to trace a man and woman in connection with the attack, and have issued descriptions of the duo.

The woman is described as being in her late 20s, about 5ft 5in in height, of slim build with no front teeth. She was wearing a red hooded jumper and a dark baseball cap. The man is described as six feet tall, with a shaved bald head, and stubble. He was wearing a black hooded jumper.

Detective Sergeant Stephanie Drummond of CID said : “We are keen to trace the man and woman and are reviewing CCTV to establish who they are.Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting 0469 of 2 May, 2023 or speak to any police officer.”

Police have issued descriptions of the man and womanPolice have issued descriptions of the man and woman
