Man arrested after Kinghorn incident

A man has been arrested after an incident involving a collision in Kinghorn.

Witnesses say there was a heavy police presence in Kinghorn on Monday evening.

A man was taken into custody by police after a crash involving two vehicles in St Leonard’s Place.

The incident happened at around 11.30pm close to the High Street.

Police confirmed that there had been no injuries as a result of the crash.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said that the man had been arrested in connection with road traffic offences

