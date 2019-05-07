Man arrested after Kinghorn incident

A man has been arrested after an incident involving a collision in Kinghorn.
Witnesses say there was a heavy police presence in Kinghorn on Monday evening.
A man was taken into custody by police after a crash involving two vehicles in St Leonard’s Place.
The incident happened at around 11.30pm close to the High Street.
Police confirmed that there had been no injuries as a result of the crash.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said that the man had been arrested in connection with road traffic offences
