Man arrested after police in Fife uncover drugs haul in raid

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 6th Mar 2025, 07:35 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police have arrested a man after uncovering a haul of cannabis with a street value of £1500.

Officers from Glenrothes’ Community Investigation and Prevention Unit and Community Teams executed a warrant to search an address in Ford Crescent, Thornton, on Wednesday.

A 37-year-old man was arrested and is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at a later date. The property was also made safe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Community Investigation and Prevention Unit Sergeant Codi Maton said “We would like to thank members of the public for their assistance into these enquiries. Community intelligence is hugely important when tackling misuse of drugs in our communities.

Police raided the property on Wednesday (Pic: TSPL/Police Scotland)Police raided the property on Wednesday (Pic: TSPL/Police Scotland)
Police raided the property on Wednesday (Pic: TSPL/Police Scotland)

“If you have information about the supply of controlled drugs in your area you can contact Police Scotland on 101 or through a ‘contact us’ form online or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously.”

News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice