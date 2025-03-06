Man arrested after police in Fife uncover drugs haul in raid

Police have arrested a man after uncovering a haul of cannabis with a street value of £1500.

Officers from Glenrothes’ Community Investigation and Prevention Unit and Community Teams executed a warrant to search an address in Ford Crescent, Thornton, on Wednesday.

A 37-year-old man was arrested and is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at a later date. The property was also made safe.

Community Investigation and Prevention Unit Sergeant Codi Maton said “We would like to thank members of the public for their assistance into these enquiries. Community intelligence is hugely important when tackling misuse of drugs in our communities.

Police raided the property on Wednesday (Pic: TSPL/Police Scotland)

“If you have information about the supply of controlled drugs in your area you can contact Police Scotland on 101 or through a ‘contact us’ form online or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 anonymously.”