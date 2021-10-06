The 8 separate incidents took place overnight between 17 and 18 September, and overnight between 29 and 30 September in the Macedonia area of Glenrothes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man is expected to appear in court at a later date.

Detective Constable Lindsay Sword said: “We’d like to thank the public for their assistance with this investigation.”