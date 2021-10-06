Man arrested after spate of eight car break-ins in Glenrothes
A 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a recent series of reports of cars being broken into over the course of two nights in Fife.
The 8 separate incidents took place overnight between 17 and 18 September, and overnight between 29 and 30 September in the Macedonia area of Glenrothes.
The man is expected to appear in court at a later date.
Detective Constable Lindsay Sword said: “We’d like to thank the public for their assistance with this investigation.”