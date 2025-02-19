Man arrested and charged in connection with hate crime offences in Fife
Police had received a number of reports of offensive posters being displayed across the Kingdom including in Kirkcaldy, Levenmouth and Glenrothes since Thursday, January 30.
Officers confirmed they have now arrested a man in relation to the incidents and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
The man is expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Wednesday, February 19.
Inspector Matt Spencer said: “We understand the distressing impact these incidents have on our communities and I would like to thank the public for their support with our enquiries.
“Police Scotland takes reports of hate crime very seriously and our officers are committed to ensuring this will not be tolerated.
“I would encourage anyone to report this type of crime to police by calling 101.”