Man arrested and charged over robbery and attempted robbery in Fife

The man is due to appear in court on Monday. (Picture: Police Scotland)

A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery and an attempted robbery in Methil.

Both incidents happened on Tuesday, March 18.

The attempted robbery happened around 9.50pm on Sea Road, while the robbery happened on Kirkland Drive around 10pm.

The man is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday, March 31.

Detective Constable Daryn Bryson said: “I would like to thank members of the public for their assistance during this investigation.

“This kind of crime can have a lasting impact on victims and, as such, will always be thoroughly investigated so those responsible are brought to justice.”