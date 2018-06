A 34-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attacking a 32-year-old man in Dysart.

The alleged serious assault happened in the High Street last night (Thursday). The incident was reported to police at around 6.25pm.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Fife have arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with a serious assault on a 32-year-old man in Dysart High Street in the evening of Thursday, May 31.

“Inquiries remain ongoing.”