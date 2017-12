A man was arrested in Methil on Christmas Day, having been found in possession of a knife.

The 32-year-old is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court today (Wednesday) for this, as well as other charges including the assault of a police officer.

Sergeant Mather said: “Even on Christmas Day, tackling violence is one of Fifes top priorities and we are committed to keeping our communities safe.

“Anyone found in possession of knives or offensive weapons will be dealt with robustly.”