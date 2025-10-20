Man arrested in connection with alleged rape at Fife GP surgery
The 44-year old is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Police were called to the surgery following reports of the incident this summer.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Monday, May 26, we received a report of a serious sexual assault. A 44-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection and due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court at a later date.”
NHS Fife has confirmed it was made aware of the incident.
A spokesperson for the board said: “NHS Fife was made aware of an alleged sexual assault against a member of staff employed by a local medical practice. The health board is unable to comment further at this stage as the matter is subject to an ongoing investigation by Police Scotland.”