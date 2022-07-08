Man arrested in connection with large scale fraud in Fife, Edinburgh and the Lothians

A man has been arrested in connection with large scale fraud.

By Rachel Mackie
Friday, 8th July 2022, 9:20 pm

Police in Edinburgh announced that they have arrested and charged a 40-year-old man in connection with large scale fraud across the capital, the Lothians and Fife.

The incidents happened between January 2018 and April 2022, and it has been established after an investigation by Drylaw Initiative Team that he defrauded 21 victims out of around £25,000.

He was expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday.

