Man arrested in connection with series of thefts in two Fife towns

A man has been charged in connection with a series of thefts in two Fife towns.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 26th July 2021, 7:07 am
The incidents happened in Lochgelly and Cowdenbeath.

They happened earlier this month.

Police confirmed the arrest

Fife Police confirmed a 29-year old man has been arrested, and is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court today.

The arrest follows an earlier appeal from officers regarding reports between Saturday, 3 July, and Tuesday, 13 July.

Detective Constable David Lafferty, from Dunfermline CID, said: “We’d like to thank members of the public for their assistance with this investigation.”

