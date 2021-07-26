Man arrested in connection with series of thefts in two Fife towns

The incidents happened in Lochgelly and Cowdenbeath.

They happened earlier this month.

Police confirmed the arrest

Fife Police confirmed a 29-year old man has been arrested, and is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court today.

The arrest follows an earlier appeal from officers regarding reports between Saturday, 3 July, and Tuesday, 13 July.

Detective Constable David Lafferty, from Dunfermline CID, said: “We’d like to thank members of the public for their assistance with this investigation.”

