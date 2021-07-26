Man arrested in connection with series of thefts in two Fife towns
A man has been charged in connection with a series of thefts in two Fife towns.
Monday, 26th July 2021, 7:07 am
The incidents happened in Lochgelly and Cowdenbeath.
They happened earlier this month.
Fife Police confirmed a 29-year old man has been arrested, and is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court today.
The arrest follows an earlier appeal from officers regarding reports between Saturday, 3 July, and Tuesday, 13 July.
Detective Constable David Lafferty, from Dunfermline CID, said: “We’d like to thank members of the public for their assistance with this investigation.”