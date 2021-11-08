Man assaulted shopper and abused security guard at Fife supermarket
A man who assaulted a shopper and was abusive towards a security guard at a Kirkcaldy supermarket has had his sentenced deferred until later this month.
Robert Butcher, of Invertiel Bank, Kirkcaldy appeared before Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Butcher, 39, admitted on June 9 this year at Morrisons, Esplanade, Kirkcaldy he shouted, swore, acted in an aggressive manner, pushed another customer on his body, pulled items from a display and threw them to the ground and used derogatory language towards a security officer.
He also admitted kicking bags containing items which had been bought by another customer.
Butcher further admitted on the same date and in the same place at Morrisons on the Esplanade, that he assaulted a man by striking him on the body whereby he fell to the ground to his injury.
Sentence was deferred until November 18 for the preparation of a psychiatric report. Bail was continued.