Man at heart of network of drug dealers jailed for serious organised crime  in Fife

A man who had a “sophisticated network of drug dealers and couriers” has been jailed for nine years for serious organised crime offences in Fife.

Scott Allan, 45, was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh this week after previously admitting to directing a serious organised crime group, being involved in the supply of controlled drugs, and possession of criminal property.

A police investigation involving specialist units such as analysts, cybercrime and financial investigators, officers uncovered a network of dealers working on his behalf. Drugs, primarily cocaine and cannabis, were recovered as well as mobile and financial records linking him to the group. That led to him being arrested and charged in November, 2021.

Detective Inspector Stuart Hunter said: "Allan had developed a sophisticated network of drug dealers and couriers to distribute illegal drugs such as cocaine, cannabis, diamorphine, and amphetamine across Fife and other areas for several years. Following dedication and hard work from officers, we were able to gather the evidence needed to bring him to justice.

Scott Allan was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh

"We know that criminals will exploit any opportunity for their own benefit, but we work closely with many partners to disrupt and tackle serious and organised crime. Our priority is to make it as difficult as possible for these groups to operate, reflecting our commitment to the Serious Organised Taskforce and the country's Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

"Community support is essential in tackling this kind of criminal activity. I'd like to thank everyone who came forward in relation to this case and urge anyone with concerns about drugs in their area to contact us on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."