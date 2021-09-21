Man attacked woman 81, in attempted bus stop robbery in Anstruther

The incident happened on shore street.

The incident happened in Anstruther yesterday afternoon. The woman had been standing at a bus stop on Shore Street when a man threatened her and demanded money.

She refused and ran across the road and sought help from a man and woman, and the culprit made off empty handed.

The man responsible is described as approximately 20 years old, slim build, tanned complexion, wearing a maroon hooded top and had an English accent.

Detective Sergeant Kevin Petrie at Levenmouth Police Station said: “This was a very traumatic experience for the woman and thankfully she was not physically hurt during the incident.

“I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or may have seen the culprit hanging around the area.