Man threatened Fife police officer and tried to him on head with a guitar
A man who threatened a police officer at an address in Kirkcaldy and attempted to strike him on the head with a guitar has had his sentence deferred for six months.
Steven Pitcaithly, of Jericho House, Artillery Lane, Dundee, appeared before Sheriff James Williamson at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Pitcaithly, 58, admitted on February 15, 2021 at an address in Rosslyn Street, Kirkcaldy he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner in that he repeatedly shouted, swore, adopted an aggressive demeanour, made threats of violence and brandished a guitar towards employees and police constables, engaging in a struggle with the constables to evade arrest.
He further admitted on February 19, 2021 at an address in Westwood Avenue, Kirkcaldy he made threats of violence towards a police constable and attempted to strike him on the head with a guitar.
After hearing how Pitcaithly had been progressing well in rehab, Sheriff Williamson deferred sentence until September 23 for him to be of good behaviour.