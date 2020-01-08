Man caught with child porn after police raid

A 46-year-old man has admitted downloading child porn at his home in Fife.

Stuart Melville, now of Durward Street, Leven, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

He admitted that between July 1, and October 31 2018, at Aitken Road, Glenrothes, he downloaded indecent photographs of children.

Depute fiscal Claire Bremner said that acting on intelligence received, police sought and were granted a search warrant.

It was executed on February 13 when Melville and his parents were present in the house.

A laptop belonging to Melville was seized from his bedroom.

It was found to contain 91 indecent images and 27 illegal videos.

Sheriff Alastair Brown called for reports and sentence was deferred until February 5. Melville was placed on the sex offenders register.

