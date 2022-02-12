Man caught with £30,000 of cannabis in Fife jailed after police operation

Kieran Campbell (41) was jailed for two years three months when he appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court this week.

He was arrested last July following an intelligence-led policing operation.

The man was stopped in Fife

Officers stopped his vehicle on Backmarch Road, Rosyth, and recovered a quantity of cannabis worth around £30,000.

Detective Constable Craig McLeod said: “We welcome this sentencing of Campbell for his involvement in the supply of drugs into the local communities throughout Fife.

“We hope it sends a message to anyone involved in this type of activity who expects to profit from the harm it causes, then expect to be identified and brought to justice.

“We remain committed to targeting those involved in criminality.

“The public continue to play a vital role in assisting our investigations and anyone with concerns about drugs in their area should contact 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

