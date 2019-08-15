Man charged after attempted murder in Fife

A man has been charged following the attempted murder of a woman in Methil on Saturday.

The incident happened around 1.40am on Saturday in Kirkland Walk and resulted in the 45-year-old victim sustaining a serious leg injury.

As a result of inquiries conducted by Levenmouth CID, a 19-year-old was arrested on yesterday (Wednesday) and held in custody to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court today.

Police have thanked members of the public who came forward and provided information to assist this investigation.