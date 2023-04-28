Man charged after car crashes into flats in Fife town
A car crashed into a block of flats in Cardenden last night, sparking a response from the emergency services.
The incident happened in the town’s Derran Drive around 9:30pm. No-one was injured. Police and fire crews attended the scene.
An investigation is on-going, but police have charged a man in connection with the incident. The 27-year old was also taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy as a precaution.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 9.25pm on Thursday we were called to a report of a car having collided with a building on Derran Drive, Cardenden. The 27-year-old male driver r was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy as a precaution. He was also arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing."
Two fire crews were called to the scene to make the area safe. They left after a short while.