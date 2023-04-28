Man charged after car crashes into flats in Fife town

The incident happened in the town’s Derran Drive around 9:30pm. No-one was injured. Police and fire crews attended the scene.

An investigation is on-going, but police have charged a man in connection with the incident. The 27-year old was also taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy as a precaution.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 9.25pm on Thursday we were called to a report of a car having collided with a building on Derran Drive, Cardenden. The 27-year-old male driver r was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy as a precaution. He was also arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing."

Police are investigating the incident