Man charged after car crashes into flats in Fife town

A car crashed into a block of flats in Cardenden last night, sparking a response from the emergency services.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 28th Apr 2023, 11:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 11:55 BST

The incident happened in the town’s Derran Drive around 9:30pm. No-one was injured. Police and fire crews attended the scene.

An investigation is on-going, but police have charged a man in connection with the incident. The 27-year old was also taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy as a precaution.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 9.25pm on Thursday we were called to a report of a car having collided with a building on Derran Drive, Cardenden. The 27-year-old male driver r was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy as a precaution. He was also arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing."

Police are investigating the incidentPolice are investigating the incident
Two fire crews were called to the scene to make the area safe. They left after a short while.