Police officers in Rosyth searched a property in Davenport Place on Friday, August 13, as part of Operation Pinnacle – a team of police officers formed to tackle the supply of controlled drugs in Fife.

The officers discovered Class A drugs worth an estimated street value of £8,000 and Class B drugs worth an estimated £21,000, along with £8,000 in cash.

A 30-year-old man has now been charged and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Constable Iain Syme said: “We continue to tackle drug crime within Fife as we understand this is a concern for local communities.

“We rely on information provided to us so that we can continue to target those involved in drug supply and misuse.

"Anyone with information on drugs crime in their area should report this to us via 101, or to your local police station, so that we can appropriately investigate.”

Operation Pinnacle is a team of officers which was formed in May 2021.

Part of their work involves targeting individuals involved in the supply of controlled drugs in Fife.

Since the team was formed officers have recovered £41,000 worth of Class A drugs and £70,000 worth of Class B drugs, as well as £18,000 in cash.

Weapons including a stun gun and a machete have also been recovered.

So far 18 people have been arrested and charged in connection with offences.

