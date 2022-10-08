News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Man charged after police officer assaulted in Fife town

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a disturbance in a Fife town, and assaulting a police officer.

By Allan Crow
Saturday, 8th October 2022, 11:34 am - 1 min read
Updated Saturday, 8th October 2022, 11:34 am

The 31-year old appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Friday.

It follows an incident in the Lumphinnans area of Cowdenbeath on Thursday.

Police Scotland said they were called around 6:40pm following a report of concern for a man believed to be injured.

Pic: TSPL

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
These ten great singers and bands have strong links to Fife

There was then an alleged assault on an officer.

Police are also linking the incident to an earlier disturbance Sycamore Crescent.