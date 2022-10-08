Man charged after police officer assaulted in Fife town
A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a disturbance in a Fife town, and assaulting a police officer.
By Allan Crow
Saturday, 8th October 2022, 11:34 am
- 1 min read
Updated
Saturday, 8th October 2022, 11:34 am
The 31-year old appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Friday.
It follows an incident in the Lumphinnans area of Cowdenbeath on Thursday.
Police Scotland said they were called around 6:40pm following a report of concern for a man believed to be injured.
There was then an alleged assault on an officer.
Police are also linking the incident to an earlier disturbance Sycamore Crescent.