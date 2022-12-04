News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Man charged after public indecency in alley in Fife town

Police have charged a man in connection with an incident of public indecency in a Fife town.

By Allan Crow
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Dec 2022, 2:28pm

The 42-year old was detained after the incident in an alley off St Kilda Crescent, Kirkcaldy, on October 29.

The news comes after what police described as “extensive inquiries” over the past month.

Hide Ad

A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

The arrest comes after extensive inquiries

Most Popular

The incident happened around 9.30pm on a Saturday morning.

Detective Inspector Sammi Davidson said: “Extensive enquiries have been carried out over the past month and we would like to thank the local community for their assistance with the investigation.

Hide Ad

“Our enquiries are continuing into a similar incidents in the Templehall area of Kirkcaldy and we continue to keep an open mind as this work progresses.”