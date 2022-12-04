The 42-year old was detained after the incident in an alley off St Kilda Crescent, Kirkcaldy, on October 29.

The news comes after what police described as “extensive inquiries” over the past month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

The arrest comes after extensive inquiries

The incident happened around 9.30pm on a Saturday morning.

Detective Inspector Sammi Davidson said: “Extensive enquiries have been carried out over the past month and we would like to thank the local community for their assistance with the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad