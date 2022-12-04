Man charged after public indecency in alley in Fife town
Police have charged a man in connection with an incident of public indecency in a Fife town.
The 42-year old was detained after the incident in an alley off St Kilda Crescent, Kirkcaldy, on October 29.
The news comes after what police described as “extensive inquiries” over the past month.
A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
Most Popular
The incident happened around 9.30pm on a Saturday morning.
Detective Inspector Sammi Davidson said: “Extensive enquiries have been carried out over the past month and we would like to thank the local community for their assistance with the investigation.
“Our enquiries are continuing into a similar incidents in the Templehall area of Kirkcaldy and we continue to keep an open mind as this work progresses.”